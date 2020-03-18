Society Infographic Face masks required for all in public places As from March 16, 2020, Việt Nam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Việt Nam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.

Society COVID-19: periodic inspection on sea-going ships postponed The Vietnam Register (VR) has announced that it will postpone periodic inspection of the registration, management quality and safety of Vietnamese sea-going ships running international routes, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Religious communities asked to join hands in COVID-19 combat Religious communities in Vietnam have been asked to step up COVID-19 prevention and control measures amid complex developments of the pandemic around the world.

Society Easter greetings offered to Catholics, Protestants Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang has extended his Easter greetings to the Episcopal Council of the Vietnam Catholic Church, bishops of dioceses, and dignitaries and followers of Protestant churches in the country.