View of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (Source: hcma.vn)

– The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is willing to provide full scholarships to South African students, said deputy director of the academy Le Quoc Ly at a working session with First Deputy General Secretary of the South African Communist Party Solly Mapaila in Pretoria on January 17.Each year, the HCMA will grant 20 scholarships to the South Africa on courses taught in English, Ly said, adding that along with Vietnamese lecturers, the academy is inviting lecturers and experts from the UK and the US to teach.He also said the HCMA is training many foreign students from Laos, Cambodia and Mozambique and plans to train those from Cuba.Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Mapaila said the visit demonstrated the solidarity between the South African Communist Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).Since its foundation, the South African Communist Party has considered the struggles for national liberation against French colonialists and American imperialists led by the Communist Party of Vietnam as a model to follow.Regarding the scholarships, he proposed assigning people in charge of liaison to speed up the cooperation.At the meeting, representatives from the HCMA and the South African Communist Party exchanged notes on each country’s socio-economic situation, as well as issues related to the development of socialism in the modern era.Within the framework of its visit, the Vietnamese delegation is expected to hold a working session with the African National Congress (ANC) - South Africa's ruling political party – on January 18.-VNA