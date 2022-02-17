Business Credit growth likely to be 14.1 percent this year: SBV survey Credit growth is projected to be 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 14.1 percent this year, according to a survey of lenders conducted by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) last December.

Business HCM City accelerates metro line projects Ho Chi Minh City is applying itself to speed up construction of the first metro line, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, and preparing for starting work on the second one, Ben Thanh - Tham Luong, this year.

Business Bamboo Airways to launch Vietnam-Singapore route next month Bamboo Airways will launch the Vietnam-Singapore route from March 24, part of the carrier’s plan to expand its international network to 40 this year.

Business Vietnam sees opportunities for spices exports to India The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency’s Export Promotion Center (PROMOCEN) has announced a virtual event to take place later this month serving trade connection between Vietnam and India regarding spices and flavourings.