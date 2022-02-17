HCM ranks first in January exports
Ho Chi Minh City exported 4.1 billion USD worth of goods in the first month of 2022, surpassing the northern province of Bac Ninh to become the largest export locality in the country, according to the General Department of Customs.
This is the second consecutive month the country's biggest hub has lead the nation in export turnover.
The department reported that Vietnam’s export turnover in January hit 30.84 billion USD, 2.3 billion USD higher than that of January last year.
The country enjoyed a trade surplus of 1.4 billon USD in the period, it added.
Notably, the export value of a series of farm produce witnessed two-digit growths compared to the same period last year, including seafood (up 34.3 percent), coffee (32 percent), and rice (29 percent).
The US remained one of the biggest importers of Vietnamese goods in the first month of 2021. It bought 1.07 billion USD and 1.85 billion USD worth of phones and components and garment products from Vietnam in the reviewed period, accounting for 25 percent and over 50 percent of Vietnam’s total export value of these commodities, respectively.
Meanwhile, Vietnam mainly imported computers, electronic products and components, and other equipment and accessories from China and the Republic of Korea./.