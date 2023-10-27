At a meeting between representatives from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), led by its Permanent Vice President Assoc. Prof., Dr Nguyen Duy Bac, has paid a working visit to Switzerland since October 19 to survey and learn international experience in human resources training and development.

The results of the visit will serve as a national key study in the 2021-2025 period on the development of Vietnamese people – the subject of the fast and sustainable national development process in a new stage.

During the visit, the delegation worked with representatives of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) in Olten City, and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne city.

At the meeting with UNITAR and ILO representatives, Bac introduced the hosts to the HCMA’s establishment and development process, its functions and important role in training and building capacity for the management staff of the Party and the State of Vietnam.

To contribute to the goal of sustainable growth and developing the country into a high-income country by 2030, the academy wants to promote international cooperation to further equip management staff with proper knowledge and skills to meet the requirements of Vietnam's deeper international integration.

He highly evaluated the support from international organisations like UNITAR and ILO for Vietnam during the past time and hoped that they will continue backing the country in education and training, experience sharing, particularly in human development, policies to attract talented people, social security, employment, green transition, and digitalisation./.