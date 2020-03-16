HCMC closes entertainment venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
Beer clubs on Ngo Thoi Nhiem streets (district 3) are empty amid COVID-19 pandemic (Photo:VNA)
A karaoke on Cach Mang Thang Tam road (district 3) is closed as ordered from the Municipal People's Committee (Photo:VNA)
Notification to close amid COVID-19 at Nam Quang Theatre (Photo:VNA)
Many karaoke bars on Pham Viet Chanh road (district 1) are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic (Photo:VNA)
Bui Vien Street, the main street of the so called 'backpackers area' of Ho Chi Minh City is empty after the request to shut down all entertainment venues amid COVID-19 of the Municipal People's Committee (Photo:VNA)
An empty beer club on Bui Vien street (Photo:VNA)
Starting from 18:00 on March 18 to the end of March, all entertainment establishments in Ho Chi Minh City were ordered to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic (Photo:VNA)
