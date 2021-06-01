Hotline: (024) 39411349
HCMC imposes social distancing under PM’s directive

Streets in Ho Chi Minh City become much quieter than usual on May 31, the first day the city has applied social distancing order under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
VNA

  • Lang Cha Ca Roundabout in Tan Binh district witnesses only few people passing by on the first day Ho Chi Minh City imposes social distancing under Directive No.15/2020 by the Prime Minister. (Photo: VNA)

  • Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 temporarily ceases operation to prevent the pandemic from spreading. (Photo: VNA)

  • Streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh City are now much deserted than they were previously though May 31 is the first day of the week (Photo: VNA)

  • People passing by Phan Dinh Phung street in Phu Nhuan district wear face masks to prevent infection. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hoang Van Thu Street in Tan Binh District look much more airy than usual. (Photo: VNA)

