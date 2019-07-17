Illustrative image (Source: svhtt.hochiminhcity.gov.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The 26th annual Ho Chi Minh City International Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 with 550 athletes from nine regional countries and 33 cities and provinces taking part.



They will compete in 34 categories, including 15 men’s events, 14 women’s events and five relay races from July 17-19.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the municipal Athletics Federation Nguyen Trung Hinh said an electronic system will be deployed to supervise performance of the competitors while the International Association of Athletics Federations’ new rules will be applied in this tourney, thus helping regional coaches and athletes prepare themselves for the 30th SEA Games scheduled for November in the Philippines and the National Track and Field Championships in September.



The HCMC International Track and Field Vietnam Open was first held in 1993. It was recognised as an official tournament in Asia by the Asian Athletics Association in 2010.-VNA