Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City Lim Jea-hoon presented the third-class Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) on January 17 (Photo: VNA)

Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City Lim Jea-hoon presented the third-class Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on January 17 in honour of his contributions to the development of Korean culture.Speaking at the event, Chairman Phong said it is not only an honour for himself, but the Ho Chi Minh City people too, adding that ties between Vietnam and the RoK have become closer via exchanges in diverse areas over the past years, notably the Gyeongju World Culture Expo 2017 which contributed to diversifying cultural exchanges between the two countries.He expressed his belief that Ho Chi Minh City and Korean localities will build on their past achievements to contribute to bilateral cultural exchange, as well as go on to write further success stories, not only in culture and the arts, but across a range of fields.–VNA