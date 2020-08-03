HD Bank’s profit up 31.5 pct. in H1
The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank) reported impressive results on August 3 for the first half of 2020, with pre-tax profit growing 31.5 percent year-on-year to over 2.9 trillion VND (124.3 million USD).
At HD Bank (Photo: VNA)
Its non-performing loan ratio was kept firmly under control, at 1.1 percent, the lowest among all the domestic banks.
Several indicators for the first half posted strong growth. Total mobilised capital, for instance, reached close to 213.94 trillion VND, a year-on-year increase of 18.2 percent, while total outstanding loans rose 10.3 percent to more than 168.77 trillion VND.
The bank also recorded a 22.7 percent increase in total consolidated operating income, exceeding 6.34 trillion VND. This included over 5.66 trillion VND in net interest income; 30.1 percent higher than in the same period last year.
Operating costs were well-managed and stood at nearly 2.74 trillion VND, making its cost income ratio (CIR) fall to 43.1 percent from last year’s 47 percent.
Its return on equity (ROE) and return on asset (ROA) stood at 21.6 percent and 1.97 percent, respectively; much higher than a year earlier.
In the face of COVID-19, HD Bank has designed credit packages to support affected borrowers, including a preferential credit package worth 24 trillion VND for small- and medium-sized enterprises and a 10 trillion VND soft credit package for individuals and micro enterprises./.
