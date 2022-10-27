Business ADB’s principal country economist: Vietnamese economy grows impressively Principal country economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Nguyen Minh Cuong said on October 27 that Vietnam’s economic recovery in the past nine months was impressive, believing that its mid and long-term growth prospect is bright.

Business Lang Son seeks cooperation with Japanese prefecture Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son, Doan Thu Ha, hosted a delegation of the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance on October 27.

Business Vietnam’s e-commerce predicted to grow fastest in SEA by 2026 Vietnam’s e-commerce market will become the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia by 2026, head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Gijae Seong cited a recent report while addressing the launch of the Amazon Week in Hanoi on October 27.

Business Techmart on medical equipment kicks off in HCM City The technology and equipment fair (Techmart) on medical equipment opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27, attracting the participation of 100 technology companies and trade promotion agencies in the field of health care.