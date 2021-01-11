Business Bank offers soft loans to businesses for paying COVID-19-impacted workers The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has allocated 31.6 billion VND (1.36 million USD) to 207 enterprises to pay wages for 8,529 labourers who lost jobs due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Austal CEO: Australian firms see great chance to do successful business in Vietnam Australian businesses will have a great chance to be successful with their business in Vietnam once they embrace and respect the local culture, treat Vietnamese workforce with respect, and speak a little slower than they do at home, said Austal CEO Patrick Gregg.

Business Ha Nam province's industrial production up 19 percent in 2020 Industrial production in the northern province of Ha Nam totalled 110.69 trillion VND (nearly 4.78 billion USD) last year, a 19 percent increase against 2019 and 5 percent higher than the annual plan, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam Railways Corporation hard hit by COVID-19 The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has lost 1.32 trillion VND (some 56.8 million USD) in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in the central region.