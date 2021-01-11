HDBank named among best companies in Vietnam
HDBank was honoured along with other leading companies such as Vinamilk, Vingroup, CP Vietnam, and Vietnam National Petroleum Group as being among the Top 50 of Vietnam at the ceremony to announce the country’s 500 largest companies (VNR500) last week in Hanoi.
They have all made great contributions to the development of many fields, and are at the forefront of innovation and technology, enhancing digitisation in their operations to enable the economy to survive the turbulent year that was 2020.
Other major lenders to make the list include Vietcombank, Vietinbank, and Agribank, indicating that the banking industry continues to be stable and assist business and individual borrowers.
According to the awards organising committee, having 10 million customers in its large green eco-system comprising banking and finance, retail, consumer goods, and aviation, products and services tailored to each group of customers and each value chain and flexible business strategies have enabled HDBank to achieve rapid and sustainable growth.
In 2020 the bank enhanced digital transformation of its business operations and effectively implemented Circular 01/2020/TT-NHNN issued by the State Bank of Vietnam.
HDBank currently has total assets of over 310 trillion VND (13.35 billion USD), 308 banking transaction points at home and abroad, more than 18,000 financial transaction points nation-wide, and 14,500 employees, and is connecting and reaching key markets globally.
Along with its excellent business results, it also paid great attention to social activities, organising annual charity programmes such as eye surgeries for the poor, building charity houses, gifting medical insurance cards to poor people, and giving scholarships to disadvantaged students.
In 2020 it donated nearly 10 billion VND to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
HDBank is also one of the country’s biggest tax payers, contributing thousands of billions of đồng to the Government treasury in recent years.
The VNR500 rankings are published by VietnamNet based on independent research and evaluation to international standards by the Vietnam Report Company to honour Vietnam’s largest enterprises who record good growth both in size and growth rate in production and business activities. This is the 14th year the ranking has been published.
With its outstanding achievements, HDBank has won many prestigious honours from renowned Vietnamese and international organisations such as ‘Mid-sized Domestic Retail Bank of the Year’ award from Asian Banking & Finance, the ‘Best Companies To Work For in Asia’ by HR Asia, Top 50 Best Listed Companies, the Vietnam - ASEAN Outstanding Enterprise award, the Top 10 Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam in the trading and services sector, and the Top 10 Large Cap Companies with Outstanding Annual Reports.
Credit rating agency Moody's maintains a credit rating of B1 for HDBank, a stable prospect, amid the ongoing volatility in the global banking industry./.