- HDBank has recently obtained the "Best Domestic Retail Bank" award by Asian Banking & Finance magazine, for the second consecutive year, for its impressive performance in the retail segment with modern products and services meeting the diverse needs of millions of local and foreign clients.Asian Banking & Finance is a prestigious financial magazine that annually conducts independent polls and presents awards to businesses operating in the region that meet its criteria.HDBank was awarded along with big names in the region and Vietnam such as CIMB, OCBC, Citibank, Agribank, Vietcombank, BIDV, HSBC, and Standard Chartered.The "2020 Best Domestic Retail Bank" award was conferred on HDBank based on its 2019 business results in all areas, including operation scale, business network, services and solutions for individual customers, utility products and services, and market contributions as well as objective customer reviews, in which retail took the spotlight.HDBank's business achievements, in the retail segment in particular, are the result of implementing its orientation to become a leading bank in the retail, consumer and SME segments.Its market share and clientele have been constantly growing. In the individual loan segment, HDBank has registered strong growth with various products such as agriculture loans, business loans, car loans, and secured consumer loans.HDBank is also a pioneer in opening business accounts totally online with digital signatures, and the first bank in Vietnam to join the TradeAssets Trade Finance E-marketplace to connect with and process trade finance transactions on the blockchain application platform.Actively implementing programmes to enable customers to handle difficulties and overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank maintained sustainable development momentum in the first half of the year, with its profit reaching 2.9 trillion VND (125.2 million USD) and NPLs kept below 1.1 percent, the lowest in the industry.Apart from its second "Best Domestic Retail Bank" award from Asian Banking & Finance, HDBank this year also became the only Vietnamese bank to be named by HR Asia as "Asia's Best Workplace" for three consecutive years./.