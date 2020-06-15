Business Reference exchange rate up strongly at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 15, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 12).

Business Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang Considered a sacred land, Dành Mountain in Tân Yên district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. With an eye on preservation and increasing added value, a project to build a geographical indication for Danh Mountain ginseng has been underway during the 2016-2020 period.

Business Quang Binh pursues sustainable cage fishing Cage fishing has proven to be an effective model in many places around Vietnam. For farmers in Con Se village, Quang Loc commune, Ba Don town, in the central province of Quang Binh, the new model is helping them escape from poverty.

Business Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months Vietnam imported about over 67,600 tonnes of pork from the start of the year to May 30, a year-on-year surge of 298 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.