Business Ample room remains for exports of wooden products and furniture Enterprises in the woodworking industry have begun to receive orders again to serve the furniture shopping season in the year-end months on the world market, heard a recent forum.

Business Transport Ministry proposes incentives for EVs producers, users The Ministry of Transport has just submitted its proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on incentives for electrical vehicle (EV) producers and users.

Business Foreign investment attraction - silver lining in Hung Yen province Foreign investment attraction has been considered a bright spot in the northern mountainous province of Hung Yen, generating jobs, contributing to the State budget revenue while becoming a crucial driving force for the locality’s socio-economic development.