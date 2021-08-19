HDBank wins twin international banking awards
The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has received two awards at the Global Brand Award by Global Brands Magazine of the UK, affirming its position as a leading firm in business operations and digital transformation.
The bank won the Best Bank and the Best Digital Transformation Bank in Vietnam this year.
With a strategy in digital transformation, HDBank is among pioneers in the application of banking automation, use of electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) method and cashless payment, among others, which contribute to the bank’s effective business operations and benefit nearly 11 million customers.
Recently, the bank played a pioneering role in the implementation of Basel III in Vietnam and its outlook has been revised from “stable” to “positive” by global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.
In addition to the double awards, HDBank has received prestigious prizes from domestic and international organisations since the start of 2021, such as being listed among outstanding enterprises of Vietnam - ASEAN - EU and in the Top 50 Vietnam Best Growth./.