Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 (Photo: VNA)

The AFC also warned that Park could face heavier penalties if similar actions were repeated in the future. – Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined 5,000 USD and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), the decision was announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on February 10 as a punishment for the red card shown by the head coach in the 77th minute of the final match between Vietnam’s U22 team and Indonesia’s.The AFC also warned that Park could face heavier penalties if similar actions were repeated in the future.

As the SEA Games football does not belong to the competition system of the world football governing body FIFA and AFC, the penalty is only applicable to friendly matches.



The decision allows the coach to manage the team during official tournaments like the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in March.



Vietnam will play a friendly against Iraq on March 26, before their 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Malaysia on March 31./.

