Hanoi (VNA) - Head coach Philippe Troussier said he plans to select 34 players for the national men’s football team and 24 others for the men’s U23 team from a list of 100 players, for training this month.



According to Troussier, the players will be guided to train together with a unified style, towards the ambitious goal of taking Vietnam to the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Troussier emphasised his respect for experienced players who have proven their ability in tournaments and have represented the national team on multiple occasions, noting that he will select players on the basis of their potential.

Head coach Philippe Troussier. (Photo: VNA)

For those that have never or rarely represented the Vietnamese national team, they must meet the criteria set by the coach, he added.



Troussier showed his intention to give opportunities to many players, stressing the need to better their ability through tournaments.



According to this head coach, the quality of players at the club level will determine the success or failure of the national teams.



He mentioned the possibility to seek overseas Vietnamese players who are playing for and residing in various countries such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, Russia and France.



As scheduled, Vietnamese players will play the first matches in the qualifying round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in November this year. Before this tournament, they will join a series of three training camps in June, September, and October./.