Head coach vows to fulfil targets at World Cup qualification
Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has affirmed his determination to help the squad obtain good achievements at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.
He made the pledge during talks with Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien as the latter visited and extended Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on February 18.
The Korean coach added that various important tasks remain ahead for Vietnam’s football in 2021, which he referred to as challenges. He vowed to exert every effort to fulfil targets with the Vietnamese team.
For his part, Thien voiced a hope that Park and the VFF will promptly agree on detailed plans in a bid to prepare all the best for the national teams, helping Vietnamese football continue to gain the best results possible.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien (L) holds talks with coach Park Hang-seo (Photo: VFF)
According to the latest announcement, three remaining fixtures of Vietnam in Group G of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification are slated for June 3-15 in centralised venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam currently top the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine, and Thailand with eight. The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth with six points while Indonesia have yet to score any./.