Health COVID-19 patient No.33 discharged from hospital Vietnam’s COVID-19 patient No 33, a UK man, was discharged from Hue Central Hospital, the second branch in Phong Dien district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, on March 28 after full recovery.

Health COVID-19: Samsung experts finish 14-day quarantine in Bac Ninh with no positive cases The Health Department of northern Bac Ninh province announced on March 28 that 172 experts of Samsung Display, who flew into Vietnam from the Republic of Korea on March 13, have completed their 14-day quarantine period and all have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 for the second time.