Health condition of 42 COVID-19 patients in HCM City sees improvement
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The health condition of 42 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Ho Chi Minh City has showed positive progress, Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh told a press conference on March 28.
He said among them, seven have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 twice and could be discharged from hospitals in coming days, and two were negative once, adding that no patient is on ventilator.
Binh also refuted online rumor about one death from the disease.
The official said on March 28 morning, a new infection case was found in the city, raising the total number of patients to 42. The patients are being treated at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the Cu Chi Hospital for acute respiratory disease, and the Can Gio Hospital.
According to Binh, investigations showed about 100,000 people from abroad have entered the city since March 8. On March 27, 1,000 of them were tested with one positive case.
Nearly 9,700 people in the city are currently under quarantine in designated facilities or at homes and accommodations.
The city is preparing more facilities to accommodate about 5,000.
The health department also plans to recommend scenarios to the municipal People’s Committee to respond to situations when there are 50-100, or even 500 infection cases, he said./.
