Health conditions of most COVID-19 patients in Vietnam stable: health ministry
The health conditions of almost all COVID-19 patients in Vietnam are stable, with no fever and shortness of breath reported, the Health Ministry announced on March 15.
A quarantine area (Source: VNA)
By the morning of the day, Vietnam reported 53 confirmed cases, of whom 16 fully recovered. Among the 37 new cases, there are 24 Vietnamese nationals and 13 foreigners.
The ministry said that some cases are showing symptoms of mild cough, but they eat normally and have stable vital signs.
Pham Ngoc Thach, Director of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, said that elderly COVID-19 patients who suffer chronic medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and obstructive lung disease often have worse symptoms than others.
They are also at high risk for severe and rapid progression, possibly with respiratory failure due to poor resistance to virus attack, he added./.