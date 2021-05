Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

- All workers at concentrated industrial parks and factories in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang must complete health declarations, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested on May 24.Speaking at a meeting between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the two provinces, which have been hard hit by the pandemic, Dam asked the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Planning and Investment to coordinate in issuing guiding documents in this regard.The Deputy PM, who is also head of the committee, lauded the efforts of the localities in fighting the pandemic, especially at industrial parks.Regarding harvests in pandemic-stricken areas, he urged Bac Ninh Bac Giang , and other localities to adopt flexible measures and create the conditions for local farmers to harvest their crops conveniently and safely.