Health declarations compulsory for workers at IPs in pandemic-stricken localities: Deputy PM
All workers at concentrated industrial parks and factories in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang must complete health declarations, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested on May 24.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - All workers at concentrated industrial parks and factories in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang must complete health declarations, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested on May 24.
Speaking at a meeting between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the two provinces, which have been hard hit by the pandemic, Dam asked the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Planning and Investment to coordinate in issuing guiding documents in this regard.
The Deputy PM, who is also head of the committee, lauded the efforts of the localities in fighting the pandemic, especially at industrial parks.
Regarding harvests in pandemic-stricken areas, he urged Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and other localities to adopt flexible measures and create the conditions for local farmers to harvest their crops conveniently and safely.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Giang province Le Anh Duong said the locality is focusing on preventing infections at accommodations for workers, stressing that the greatest difficulty lies in testing capacity.
Leaders of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang suggested the Ministry of Health soon issue temporary guidelines on medical home quarantine for F1 cases.
The two provinces have also been making plans to reopen factories and industrial parks under the supervision of the health sector./.