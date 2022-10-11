Health experts call for improving quality of mental health care
Health experts called for more collaboration and actions to ensure quality mental health care for everyone at a meeting in Hanoi to celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10.
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan speaks at a meeting to mark World Mental Health Day in Hà Nội on October 10 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Health experts called for more collaboration and actions to ensure quality mental health care for everyone at a meeting in Hanoi to celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10.
With the theme “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority”, World Mental Health Day raises awareness about mental health around the world and mobilises efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues.
Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan highlighted the importance of strengthening community awareness of mental health and improving mental health and early detection of mental disorders.
“Absolutely do not discriminate against people with mental health problems, because each of us may have certain mental disorders and only then can the treatment of people with mental illness achieve positive results. It is also necessary to follow a healthy lifestyle, have a suitable work, study and rest regime, monitor your own health and share with people around you,” said Thuan.
He asked agencies of the Ministry of Health to accelerate the development of laws, policies and professional guidelines to enhance mental health care in health facilities and in the community, both pharmacologically and non-pharmacologically.
The health ministry reported that 14.9% of Vietnamese suffers from one of the 10 common mental disorders, which is about 15 million people. However, most people associate mental disorders with schizophrenia.
The actual rate of schizophrenia is 0.47% of the population while depression and anxiety rates account for up to 5-6% of the population. The rest are other disorders such as bipolar affective disorder, and psychosis related to alcohol and drug use.
In children, mental health problems are seen in about 12% or more than 3 million children. Anyone can have a mental disorder at some point in their life.
Among non-communicable diseases, mental disorders are very common, are on the rise and are the cause of many other health problems. In 2019, WHO estimated that one in eight people were living with a mental disorder, the most common being anxiety disorders and depression./.