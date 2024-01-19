According to VSS, health insurance has now covered 93.35% of the country's population, exceeding the goal set by the Government and the National Assembly.

Last year, total premium from social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance reached some 19.3 billion USD, a year on year rise of 8.5%.

Meanwhile, the rate of people joining social insurance reached more than 39% of the labor force, or 18.25 million people. The figures for unemployment insurance are 31.6% and around 14.7 million people.

In 2023, the VSS paid monthly pensions and social insurance benefits to 95,670 people, along with one-off payout of social insurance benefits to more than 1.3 million people, and sickness, maternity, convalescence, and health recovery benefits to more than 8.8 million people./.

VNA