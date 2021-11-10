At the session, Minister Nguyen Thanh Long answered questions regarding anti-pandemic and vaccine strategies, the supply and management of medical supplies, and policies for frontliners, among others.

About vaccine purchase and import, he said Vietnam has contracted for nearly 200 million doses, which could be higher in the near future and enough for fully vaccinating people aged above 12. For booster shots, a plan will be devised later this year.

As the pandemic will remain complicated between now and the year’s end, the minister asked localities to pay further attention to pandemic prevention and control, especially accelerating vaccinations.

Regarding questions about when Vietnam will approve and put into use domestic vaccines, he said two units are in the third stage of clinical trials. The ministry will reduce administrative procedures to facilitate the approval process./.

VNA