Health Symposium introduces new approach in diabetes type 2 management Health scientists and doctors exchanged new approaches in the application of SGLT2 inhibitors in management of diabetes type 2 at an online symposium held recently by the Ho Chi Minh City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association and AstraZeneca.

Health Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61 The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.

Health Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed another COVID-19 case, the 60th in Vietnam. Earlier the same day, it confirmed two Vietnamese tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

Health Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both of them Vietnamese, bringing the total in the country to 59.