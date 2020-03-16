Health Ministry announces 8 flights with passengers contracting COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 16 announced it has found eight flights with passengers on board contracting COVID-19.
They are TG 564 from Bangkok to Noi Bai on March 15, SQ 176 from Singapore to Noi Bai on March 15, VJ 826 from Malaysia to Noi Bai on March 4, TK 162 from Istanbul to Ho Chi Minh City on March 8, QH 1521 from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc on March 9, QH 1524 from Phu Quoc to Ho Chi Minh City on March 13, SU 290 from Moscow to Hanoi on March 13, and QR 970 from Doha to Ho Chi Minh City on March 10.
The ministry asked all the passengers on those flights to contact the disease control centres of the provinces and cities for guidance on health monitoring.
Agents selling tickets for them are responsible for notifying the passengers who bought tickets for those flights.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 61 now, 16 of them have been discharged from hospital following their full recovery./.