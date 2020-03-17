Health Face masks required for all As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.

Health Symposium introduces new approach in diabetes type 2 management Health scientists and doctors exchanged new approaches in the application of SGLT2 inhibitors in management of diabetes type 2 at an online symposium held recently by the Ho Chi Minh City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association and AstraZeneca.

Health Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61 The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.