Health ministry announces seven more flights with COVID-19 cases
An area for measuring body temperature at the Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health issued an urgent notice on March 25 morning on seven flights landing in Vietnam with passengers testing positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
They included three flights on March 15 which are Emirates’ EK364 from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City, Aeroflot’s SU290 from Moscow to Hanoi, and Thai Airways’ TG560 from Bangkok to Hanoi.
Also in the list are Royal Brunei Airlines’ BI381 from Brunei to HCM City on March 17; Emirates’ EK392 from Dubai to HCM City and All Nippon Airways’ NH831 from Japan to HCM City both on March 19; and Japan Airlines’ JL751 from Tokyo to Hanoi on March 20.
The ministry called on all passengers on the above mentioned flights to contact disease control centres of cities and provinces for guidance on health monitoring.
Airline ticket agents are responsible for notifying the passengers who bought tickets for those flights.
As of late March 24, Vietnam recorded 134 COVID-19 cases, of which 17 have fully recovered./.