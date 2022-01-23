Society State President pays Tet visit to HCM City workers State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 23 presented gifts to workers of Thu Duc city in the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City, on the threshold of the traditional lunar New Year.

Society HCM City shares Tet joy with students of Laos, Cambodia Students of Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City have received many gifts on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.

Videos Peach blossoms helping improve Hoa Binh farmers’ incomes Peach blossoms have added a certain charm to the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh in the spring-time, while generating stable incomes and helping local farmers escape from poverty.