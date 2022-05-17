Health worker gives a COVID-19 vaccine jab for a child. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on May 17 asked localities nationwide to complete the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to under-12 and the administration of the third shot for people over 18 by the second quarter of 2022.

In an official dispatch, the ministry said as of May 16, some 217 million of vaccine doses had been administered in the country, including more than 2.5 million for children of the 5 - under 12 age group.

Most of the people of age 12 and above have received the basic vaccine shots.

However, the rate of people of age 18 and above receiving the third jab has yet to meet the set target, it added./.