A Vietnamese citizen gets COVID-19 jab (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health announced on May 21 that it had allocated COVID-19 vaccines to centres for disease control in cities and provinces, armed and public security forces, hospitals, universities, and ministry units.

In this third phase of allocation, 1,682,000 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX Facility will be provided to target localities and units.



The northern region will receive 688,000 doses, the central region 203,000, the Central Highlands’ 81,000, the southern region 460,000, the police force 50,000, the army 89,000, and the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals 600.

In terms of localities, Hanoi is allocated the most, with 71,000 doses, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 70,000, Hai Duong 58,000, and Bac Giang 30,000.

The Health Ministry has asked that localities and units receiving allocations promptly conduct vaccinations and complete the task by August 15.

The COVID-19 vaccination scheme has been carried out since March, with priority being given to frontline medical workers and people involved in prevention and control activities.

As of 4pm on March 20, a total of 1,021,085 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to target groups in an effective and safe manner./.