Health Ministry gives support to two central hospitals in COVID-19 fight
Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on August 13 gave gifts worth 2 billion VND (86,360 USD) to two major hospitals in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam, to help them fight COVID-19.
Both Hue Central Hospital and Quang Nam Central General Hospital are providing treatment for a number of COVID-19 patients in a critical condition, Long said, citing a report from the treatment sub-committee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
In addition to medical supplies, the ministry has also sent leading experts to support the hospitals in treatment, he added.
He lauded the effort of staff at the two hospitals in recent days and urged them to continue working hard./.