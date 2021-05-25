Health Hanoi introducing comprehensive measures to control COVID-19: City leader Hanoi will do everything possible to control the COVID-19 situation with the implementation of synchronous and comprehensive measures in all areas, while focusing on sealing off pandemic hotspots and preventing its spread, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has said.

Society Businesses make additional donations to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Ministry of Health (MoH) on May 25 received 125 billion VND (5.4 million USD), 1 million USD, and 1 million vaccine doses donated by enterprises for the COVID-19 vaccine purchase and inoculation fund.

Health PM orders safety in industrial parks amidst COVID-19 resurgence Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered localities and ministries and competent agencies to expeditiously work to contain COVID-19 in more than 300 industrial parks nationwide so as to prevent the disruption of the supply chain.