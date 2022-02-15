Health COVID-19: New cases on Feb 14 surge to over 29,000 Vietnam recorded 29,413 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 14, up over 3,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam reports 26,379 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on February 13, down 930 infections from one day before, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health ministry required to issue guidance on COVID-19 treatment protocols for children Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to urgently complete and issue guidelines on COVID-19 treatment protocols for people under 18 years old, especially children under 12.