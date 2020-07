A woman is being examined by a doctor at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)



– The Ministry of Health has recently released a set of indicators to evaluate the safety of a hospital as the COVID-19 is ravaging in the world.The set of safety indicators provides information on prevention and control of the COVID-19 and other acute respiratory diseases at hospitals and guidance on how to deliver safe medical services and prevent cross-infections among patients and health care workers.The 37 indicators, divided in eight chapters, have a total score of 150, which are used to classify hospitals based on levels of safety.A hospital rated as “safe” must reach over 75 percent of the maximum score with no indicators scoring zero.A “low safety” hospital must obtain 50 – 75 percent of the maximum score with no indicators scoring zero.A hospital rated “unsafe” scores below 50 percent of the maximum score or has an indicator at zero./.