Health Ministry issues set of indicators to assess hospital safety for COVID-19
A woman is being examined by a doctor at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has recently released a set of indicators to evaluate the safety of a hospital as the COVID-19 is ravaging in the world.
The set of safety indicators provides information on prevention and control of the COVID-19 and other acute respiratory diseases at hospitals and guidance on how to deliver safe medical services and prevent cross-infections among patients and health care workers.
The 37 indicators, divided in eight chapters, have a total score of 150, which are used to classify hospitals based on levels of safety.
A hospital rated as “safe” must reach over 75 percent of the maximum score with no indicators scoring zero.
A “low safety” hospital must obtain 50 – 75 percent of the maximum score with no indicators scoring zero.
A hospital rated “unsafe” scores below 50 percent of the maximum score or has an indicator at zero./.