A screenshot of the TikTok account of Vietnam's Ministry of Health



Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health has recently launched its account on video app TikTok (@boytevietnam) in an attempt to bolster the dissemination of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The move aims to raise public awareness and call on people to follow health recommendations, as well as provide guidance for those who develop symptoms of the disease and regularly update information for TikTok users.



As of March 27, using hashtag #BYT_nCoV, the account had drawn more than 15,000 followers, 40,000 likes and over 1 million views with 22 animated films.



In addition, to ask people to refrain from making crowds and avoid community transmissions, especially during peak time of the COVID-19 prevention and combat, the ministry on March 29 started a campaign titled #HappyAtHome on the platform to call on users to share their happy moments while staying at home.



Many organisations have taken part in the campaign, including the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), along with Vietnamese singers Amee and Ho Ngoc Ha, among others.

As of March 30 morning, Vietnam had reported 194 cases of COVID-19.



As many as 52 patients were discharged from hospital after their full recovery, including 16 people infected with the disease from January 23 to February 13 (the first phase). The 36 others patients have been treated since March 6 (second phase)./.