Society Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM) at an international workshop in Hanoi on August 18.

Society Three prosecuted for organising illegal immigration The People’s Procuracy of the central city of Da Nang has completed an indictment to prosecute one Chinese national and two Vietnamese citizens who colluded with each other to illegally bring people into Vietnam.

Society Specific support packages needed for disadvantaged labour groups The General Statistics Office (GSO) has urged designing specific support packages for disadvantaged labour groups in the context of 57.3 percent of labourers from 15 years old and above seeing their income reduce under the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.

Society Foreigners arrested for illegal entry into Vietnam Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested 15 foreigners for illegally entering Vietnam.