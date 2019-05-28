Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Health launched the National Micronutrient Day 2019 in the central province of Thanh Hoa on May 28 with an aim to promote the physical and mental health development of children, as well as their life quality.In 2019, the National Institute of Nutrition will focus on providing children with a number of micronutrients including Vitamin A, iron, and zinc, while supplementing micronutrients into foods.At the same time, the institute advised families to diversify daily meals for children to ensure healthy growth in their formative years.This year, the institute will offer, free of charge, 14 million multivitamin tablets to pregnant women to prevent the deficiency of micronutrients among mothers and children in 85 poor districts across the country.During the annual National Micronutrient Day, spanning from June 1-2, six million children under five years old will be given Vitamin A, while millions of others from 20-60 months old will take de-worming medication.Addressing the launching ceremony, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Viet Tien said that over the years, Vietnam has been among those countries with the most rapid and sustainable reduction in the ratio of malnourished children.However, the ratio of malnourished children is still high, with 2017 reporting 13.4 percent of children underweight for their age, 23.4 percent of children with stunted growth problems, and a high percentage of children with Vitamin A deficiencies, he noted.He stressed the need to implement the national nutrition strategy for the 2011-2020 period with a view to 2030, while calling for localities to take measures to effectively prevent malnutrition.–VNA