High-Level Forum on One Health Partnership Framework opens The High-Level Forum on One Health Partnership for Zoonoses (OHP) Framework for the 2021-2025 period took place in Hanoi on August 16.

Health Ministry demands prudence as COVID-19 cases rise The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned of a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections as well as critical cases.

Four more vaccines to be included in Expanded Immunisation Programme Vietnam will use four more vaccines in the Expanded Immunisation Programme for the 2021-2030 period under Resolution No.104 of the Government on the roadmap to increase the diversity of vaccines in the programme signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 15.