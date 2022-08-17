Health Ministry orders strengthening reporting of new COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Health has ordered health departments to strengthen the management and reporting of new COVID-19 cases.
The move came after a series of fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron (BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75 and BA.2.12.1) were reported in the country.
According to the ministry’s General Department of Preventive Medicine, the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in both Vietnam and around the world.
The country is currently recording an average of about 2,000 new cases each day. The number of new cases is believed to be on the rise again.
Therefore, in order to actively prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, the department told leaders of health departments nationwide to regularly and promptly review and report new cases of COVID-19.
The localities must comply with regulations on reporting new cases and fully declare new cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours as prescribed by the ministry so that the figures can be sent to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Prime Minister.
The localities should avoid reporting additional numbers of new COVID-19 cases that could lead to an inaccurate reflection of the pandemic and cause difficulties for forecasting, the department said.
Recently, Hai Phong city has registered an additional 402,830 new cases of COVID-19 that had not been previously reported. Thai Nguyen province registered an additional 152,485 new cases and Nghe An province has registered an additional 4,400 new cases.
Localities must continue to declare and obtain patient codes on the ministry's automatic code-granting system right after the test results show patients are positive for SARS-CoV-2, the department said.
Localities need to regularly assess risk levels to promptly adjust measures to prevent and control the pandemic according to Resolution 128/NQ-CP; strengthen surveillance, early detection and treatment of new COVID-19 cases to limit severe cases and deaths.
Data from the ministry shows that Vietnam had confirmed 11,370,462 cases of COVID-19 as of August 16, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of recoveries rose to over 10 million. On August 16, there were 99 patients needing breathing support.
The country has so far administered more than 252 million doses of vaccines./.