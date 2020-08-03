Health Deputy Health Minister works with Quang Nam on COVID-19 combat A Health Ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son on August 3 had a working session with the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province, a current COVID-19 hotspot, on the prevention and control of the disease.

Health Medical staff sent to central region hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases The Health Ministry has asked five hospitals to send experts to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Hue Central General Hospital to provide support in the treatment of serious COVID-19 cases.