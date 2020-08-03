Health Ministry orders stronger anti-COVID-19 actions at medical establishments
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stronger prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission at medical establishments, especially for people vulnerable to virus infection there.
Essential goods are delivered to C Da Nang Hospital in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stronger prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission at medical establishments, especially for people vulnerable to virus infection there.
In its document sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide on August 3, the MoH pointed out that despite activeness in the COVID-19 fight, the outbreak in the country remains highly complicated, and there have been cases of cross-infection between patients, health workers, patients’ relatives, and caregivers.
The disease becomes even more dangerous when it spreads to elderly patients, those with many illnesses, or others treated at intensive care units or needing support from dialysis machines, according to the ministry.
To minimise the pandemic’s consequences and ensure safety for patients, medical workers and the community, the ministry requested localities across the country to promptly carry out anti-COVID-19 measures stated in Dispatch 1158/CD-BCDQG, dated July 27, of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, at the highest level.
They were asked to impose social distancing at crowded places of medical establishments, minimise patients’ caregivers, and create airy environment in patient rooms.
Local administrations need to order relevant agencies to provide comprehensive care for patients at emergency aid and intensive care units; take actions to ensure maximum safety for and prevent virus transmission to high-risk patients, especially the elderly and people with existing illnesses; and thoroughly screen all patients and quarantine and test those with epidemiological factors related to COVID-19.
They also have to recommend high-risk groups, including elderly and ill people, against going to public places or meeting many people, according to the MoH.
The ministry also requested localities to fully carry out electronic health declarations or electronic health records, firstly for people aged 60 and above and those with illnesses.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam currently stands at 642, including 374 recoveries and six deaths./.