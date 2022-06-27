Health Health Ministry yet to consider COVID-19 endemic disease The Ministry of Health has proposed considering COVID-19 a Group A infectious disease, not an endemic disease in its latest draft on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 enters Vietnam The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 has entered Vietnam and may overwhelm the old sub-lineage BA.2 which is dominant in the country, according to Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Health Ministry's Department of Preventive Medicine.

Health ministry issues latest guidance on COVID-19 vaccination The Ministry of Health has issued its latest guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations, which asks all agencies to continue administering booster doses for those 18 and above, and complete second doses for those aged 5-12 within August.