Health Ministry requests vigilance over increase in dengue fever cases
Dengue fever patients (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has asked for more drastic measures to curb the spread of dengue fever, given a high number of new cases recorded recently.
According to the ministry, since the beginning of this year to June 24, Vietnam had reported around 77,000 dengue fever cases, up more than 10,000 cases compared to that in the previous week, and 30 fatalities.
This time is the peak of the disease, with the southern region and several central localities being the hotbeds.
In that context, the ministry has issued a lot of guidance documents asking localities to make efforts to prevent the disease, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
The ministry has sent seven delegations to inspect and direct dengue fever prevention in the hotbeds in June and July.
On June 27, Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son led a working delegation to inspect the work in Ho Chi Minh City. As of June 24, the city alone had recorded 16,057 infections./.