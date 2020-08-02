Society Meeting held to direct response to Storm Sinlaku A meeting took place in Hanoi on August 2 to issue directions on response to Storm Sinlaku, which was forecast to hit Vietnam’s mainland at noon.

Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Sinlaku National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa central province and Vinh airport in central Nghe An province on August 2 as storm Sinlaku is forecast to land on the coastal region from Ninh Binh to Nghe An that day.

Hundreds more Vietnamese citizens flown home from abroad Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens from 24 European and African countries were brought home on August 2, with their flight landing at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh.