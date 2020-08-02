Health Ministry urges speeding up tracing people returning from Da Nang
People returning from Da Nang wait for COVID-19 quick test in Hanoi on August 1. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health have sent a dispatch to authorities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Quang Nam, asking them to accelerate the tracing of locals who returned from Da Nang during the period from July 1 to 28 and other locations with a high risk of infection.
The dispatch noted that the three localities have recorded new community infected cases which involved people visiting areas with high risk of infections in the central city from July 1.
Therefore, the People’s Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Nam are urged to continue to drastically and promptly carry out prevention and control measures in line with directions given by the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The localities should boost their testing capacity by mobilizing the engagement of all capable health establishments, including private ones, and getting relevant facilities and equipment ready for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
The dispatch also requires the localities to instruct grassroots administrations to closely monitoring preventive measures in community and families, and timely detect any suspect infection case, thus preventing the epidemic from spreading in community. /.