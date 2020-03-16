Health Four more cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 The Health Ministry announced four more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection late March 14 based on testing outcomes from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute.

Health Binh Thuan inspects pandemic prevention work in quarantined areas Three working groups including representatives of the Party Central Committee and People’s Council of Binh Thuan province inspected Covid-19 prevention work in some quarantined areas in the province on March 14.

Health Vietnam confirms 49th COVID-19 case The Ministry of Health on March 14 afternoon confirmed the 49th COVID-19 infection case who is the husband of the 30th patient in Vietnam. ​