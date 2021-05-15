Health sector must overcome difficulties, prioritise public health: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 15 encouraged the health sector to overcome difficulties and shortcomings and consider protecting public health the first and foremost task.
In a working session with leading officials of the Ministry of Health, PM Chinh stressed the need to ensure safety and success of the upcoming elections of the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
To that end, the health sector and others must continue stepping up inspection and perfection of mechanisms and policies on COVID-19 prevention and control, he stressed.
It is necessary to promote proactive testing, and speed up the implementation of a “vaccine strategy” by increasing access to effective vaccine sources and stepping up vaccinations.
The Government leader called for a change in the popularisation of pandemic prevention and control so the people will voluntarily join the fight for their own health and for national interests.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)PM Chinh directed the sector to carry out urgent tasks, including completing institutions, mechanisms and policies in accordance with the situation, raising the quality of human resources, especially in remote areas, investing in developing specific medicine, mobilising all legal resources in bettering health care, and stepping up the application of information technology in the sector.
Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam may continue increasing; however, the sources of infection of all new cases have been identified.
Regarding the testing capacity, Long stated that Vietnam now can test nearly 66,000 samples per day, and increase to 290,000 samples at maximum if necessary.
As of May 13, 969,730 vaccine doses had been injected, he said, adding that there are four domestic companies researching and producing vaccines against the disease./.