Business RCEP to help boost Vietnam’s engagement in supply chains: Report A report on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)’s impacts on the shaping of supply chains in Vietnam was released by the National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF) and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Vietnam on November 10.

Business German journal hails Vietnam’s effective policies towards dynamic economy Germany’s die Welt newspaper has run an article hailing policies that Vietnam has applied over the years, describing them as the reason making the Southeast Asian country a dynamic and attractive destination for foreign investors.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,683 VND/USD on November 11, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Thanh Hoa proposes building new terminal at Tho Xuan airport The People’s Committee of the north central province of Thanh Hoa has submitted an official dispatch to the Ministry of Transport regarding the investment of the T2 passenger terminal and other infrastructure at the local Tho Xuan airport.