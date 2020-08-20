Health Case of COVID-19 relapse reported in HCM City A 27-year-old patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 four days after being discharged from hospital, the HCM City Centre of Disease Control said on August 20.

Health Seven COVID-19 patients discharged Seven COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear and released from hospitals in central Thua Thien-Hue province and nearby Da Nang city on August 19 after testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 between three and eight times.

Health Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to intensify medical cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 18 with Cuban experts to boost medical cooperation between the two countries.