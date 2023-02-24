Healthcare sector asked to develop fair, quality, effective medical system
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 24 asked the healthcare sector to develop a fair, high quality, effective and internationally integrated medical system, with the growth of both State-owned and private medical systems and the modern and traditional medicine.
Chairing a national conference to launch healthcare tasks for 2023, the government leader highlighted the significant role of the medical sector, and lauded the achievements that the sector made in 2022 in protecting public health. Last year, the sector successfully conducted the largest ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign and effectively responded to other diseases, he highlighted.
In the year, the sector completed all the three socio-economic targets assigned by the National Assembly and 13 out of the 16 specific medical goals, he noted, adding that the sector is facing many shortcomings while its mission is tougher with the emerge of many new diseases.
PM Chinh said he hopes the health sector will continue to promote its tradition, effectively implementing the Party and State’s policies and orientations, especially the Party Central Committee’s resolution on the protecting, caring and improving people’s health and population work in the new situation.
At the same time, it is necessary to pay greater attention in human resources development and complete policies and mechanisms to ensure its sustainable development, he stressed.
The PM also requested the sector to promptly review the 10-year implementation of Directive 06-CT-TW on reinforcing and completing the local medical system to lay the foundation for the Party Central Committee’s directive in the field.
He asked the sector to coordinate with other ministries and sectors to propose policies to attract high-quality human resources and strengthen science and technology research and transfer, and ensure the rational development of medical facilities at all levels and among regions.
On the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955-2023), the Government leader extended greetings to all doctors, officials and staff of the medical sector across the country, and called on all sectors, organisations and businesses to continue their support to the sector.
In 2022, despite huge difficulties and challenges, the heath sector recorded positive results in almost all aspects, especially the COVID-19 prevention and control, contributing to the country’s economic recovery and development and bringing people’s life and socio-economic activities back normal.
This year, the sector will focus on continuing to develop the medical system in a fair, quality, effective and sustainable manner, efficiently controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging diseases, while strengthening the local medical system and the preventive medicine system, enhancing the treatment capacity of medical facilities at all levels.
The sector is aiming to solve the shortage in human resources, medicine, medical equipment and bio-products, while striving for 93.2% in health insurance coverage, 12 doctors out of every 10,000 people, and 32 beds for every 10,000 people. The satisfaction rate for medical services is expected to exceed 80%./.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Along with stepping up progress of programmes and projects to enhance its capacity and speed up public investment disbursement, the sector should concentrate on implementing the national digital transformation programme and seeking solutions to the shortage of medicine, medical equipment and bio-product.
