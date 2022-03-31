Healthy competitive environment needed to raise product quality
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has emphasised the importance of creating a healthy competitive environment for Vietnamese enterprises to improve the quality of their goods so as to serve the increasing needs of people.
Speaking at a conference of the Central Steering Committee for the “Vietnamese people prioritise made-in-Vietnam goods” campaign to review the result of the implementation of the campaign on March 30, Chien, who is head of the committee, said it should pay more attention to applying digital transformation in carrying out the campaign, stepping up trade promotion, and increasing market inspections, he stated.
He also required localities to regularly commend outstanding enterprises and select quality products to popularise the campaign.
Last year, the steering committees of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide organised over 92,980 dissemination sessions with more than 4.09 million participants, 598 investment promotion and supply-demand connectivity workshops, and 7,995 fairs to bring made-in-Vietnam goods to rural areas.
Weathering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have been actively changing production and business methods and expanding scientific and technological applications to increase productivity and quality of products./.