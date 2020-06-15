Many youngsters have decided to meet friends at cafés and enjoy a cool fresh drink to ward off the heat.



In addition to visiting cafés, many people also choose special tea to detox and improve their health. Consumption of cooler and healthier drinks is up 50% compared to the same period last year.



To meet customer demand on hot summer days, many cafés offer delivery services with added value to attract more customers. Customers need to be careful about what they and their family are drinking, however, and be sure it’s healthy./.

VNA