HeartBeat Vietnam funds 8,000 heart operations for disadvantaged children
HeartBeat Vietnam, VinaCapital Foundation (VFC)’s healthcare programme, has funded 8,000 life-saving operations for disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects in Vietnam since the programme was launched in 2006.
The 8,000th operation was performed on a 11-year-old girl named H’Nhun Nie from the Ede ethnic minority group, who is living in Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak with her parents and seven siblings, the VFC announced on November 12.
Under the programme, she received free surgery on September 3 and was discharged from hospital a week later. She is now in good health and has returned to school to pursue her dreams, according to her father.
Vietnam has reported a high number of children with congenital heart defects, and caring for a child with such problems can place considerable financial strain on families, particularly those from difficult background in rural areas. These children have few chances for cardiac diagnosis and consultancy, which results in life-threatening complications.
HeartBeat Vietnam has so far this year funded 528 heart operations for children, provided screening for 75 children and financially supported 27 disadvantaged families.
The programme aims to organise 80-100 charity trips annually to deliver free heart screenings to needy children in the coming time. The VFC will also hold capacity-building programmes for healthcare workers and donate medical supplies to localities./.